Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.50. 2,442,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.05. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.