Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in March

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,070,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cna Financial by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cna Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

CNA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 270,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Cna Financial has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

