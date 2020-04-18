Co-Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 4,322 call options.
CODX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 20,119,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.54 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $21.75.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
