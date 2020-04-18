Co-Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 4,322 call options.

CODX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 20,119,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.54 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $21.75.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

