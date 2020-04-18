COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCLAY. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

CCLAY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 115,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.