Cogent Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 812 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,149% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $794,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.