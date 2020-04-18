Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. 295,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

