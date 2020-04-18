Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 28,615,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.