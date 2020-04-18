Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drug store-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

