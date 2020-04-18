Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.90).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €3.18 ($3.70). The stock had a trading volume of 19,429,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.03. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

