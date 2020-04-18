Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.28. The company had a trading volume of 288,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,056. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.67 and a 200 day moving average of $312.57.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

