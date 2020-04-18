COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C) Shares Down 100%

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:C6C)’s stock price fell 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), 866 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26,947.00 ($19,111.35).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:C6C)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPPERMTN/ORD UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.