Cortex 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.89 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, UEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinBene, UEX, BitForex, CoinTiger, DEx.top, DDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.