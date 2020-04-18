Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading on Thursday, hitting €31.07 ($36.13). 2,273,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.37 and its 200-day moving average is €39.07. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

