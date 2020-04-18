Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 3,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 65,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

