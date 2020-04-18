CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

