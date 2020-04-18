Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $149.18. 1,300,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.