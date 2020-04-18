CV Check (ASX:CV1) Shares Down 100%

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1)’s share price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 395,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$125,723.00 ($89,165.25).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75.

About CV Check (ASX:CV1)

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

