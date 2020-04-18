Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Danaher worth $98,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.53. 3,565,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,747. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

