Data Exchange Network (ASX:DXN) Trading Down 100%

Data Exchange Network Ltd (ASX:DXN)’s share price traded down 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), 64,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$129,648.00 ($91,948.94).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23.

Data Exchange Network Company Profile (ASX:DXN)

The Data Exchange Network Limited plans, builds, and operates data centers and infrastructure for communications networks in Australia. It offers colocation services; mission critical power and cooling infrastructure; network solutions; data center managed services; and monitoring, management, and access control software.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Exchange Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Exchange Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.