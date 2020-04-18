DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s current price.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.82. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.