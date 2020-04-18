Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.93.

DNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DNR remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Monday. 24,659,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,128,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.84. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

