Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €144.12 ($167.59).

Shares of DB1 traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €139.60 ($162.33). 993,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a twelve month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.05.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

