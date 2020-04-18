Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.40 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.28 ($6.14).

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR DEZ traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching €3.70 ($4.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market cap of $447.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.45. Deutz has a twelve month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.