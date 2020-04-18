Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.29% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.56 ($44.84).

Dialog Semiconductor stock traded up €0.99 ($1.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €27.70 ($32.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

