Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 31,177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,599,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.