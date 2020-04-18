Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$6.20 ($4.40) and last traded at A$6.26 ($4.44), approximately 142,092 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.60 ($4.68).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20.

In other Dicker Data news, insider David Dicker bought 11,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.19 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$59,999.22 ($42,552.64). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,572 shares of company stock valued at $295,983.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

