Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Trading Down 3.5%

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.86 ($2.74) and last traded at A$3.90 ($2.77), 159,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.04 ($2.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $845.99 million and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.70.

In other news, insider Anthony(Tony) Burgess bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$747,000.00 ($529,787.23). Also, insider Charles Goode purchased 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.02 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,610.68 ($130,220.34).

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

