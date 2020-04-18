DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $34,431.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

DLHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.80. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

