Duerr (ETR:DUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.31 ($34.08).

Shares of DUE traded up €1.33 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €20.36 ($23.67). 283,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

