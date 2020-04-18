Dunkin Brands Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average daily volume of 909 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DNKN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Shares of DNKN traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 1,784,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,443. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

