Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Trading Down 2.7%

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.26 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.26 ($0.89), 58,448 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a boost from Duxton Water’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Duxton Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

