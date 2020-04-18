Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 2,225,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EV. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.