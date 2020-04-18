eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

EBAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 15,125,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,185,874. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

