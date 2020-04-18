Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,311. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

