Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.72 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), approximately 98,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.78 ($0.55).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile (ASX:ERF)

Elanor Retail Property Fund is externally managed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property, focusing predominantly on quality, high yielding neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire and unlock value in these assets to provide attractive cash flows and capital growth potential, to grow its investments under management through establishing new managed investment funds.

