Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGO. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.11.

EGO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,277,000 after buying an additional 1,256,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,676 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 198,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $11,775,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

