Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.29. 3,552,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.