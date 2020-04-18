Elysium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00601498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007480 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

