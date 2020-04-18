Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESRT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,428,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.