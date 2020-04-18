Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $62,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

