Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.