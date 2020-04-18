Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

