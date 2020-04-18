ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.58 ($9.97). 33,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a PE ratio of 214.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

