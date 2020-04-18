EOS (EOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.10 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00037503 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinsuper, DigiFinex and Koinex. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $3.10 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,597,299 coins and its circulating supply is 921,897,287 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitfinex, Koinex, IDCM, Kraken, DragonEX, Huobi, Exmo, Coindeal, ABCC, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, EXX, OKEx, YoBit, Liqui, Mercatox, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna, Livecoin, BCEX, LBank, DigiFinex, Binance, OEX, TOPBTC, Fatbtc, QBTC, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Ovis, C2CX, Kucoin, IDAX, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, BitMart, Upbit, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Coinone, DOBI trade, BigONE, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Exrates, Bibox, Tidebit, COSS, RightBTC, Gate.io, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Neraex, ZB.COM, Rfinex, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Zebpay, Coinbe, Bilaxy, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.