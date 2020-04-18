EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Stock Price Down 25%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

EPHS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STNN)

EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

