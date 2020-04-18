Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.09.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.26. 4,430,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average is $191.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

