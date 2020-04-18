Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $652.14 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $652.14 million and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00077437 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ChaoEX, Huobi and Bitfinex. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.02524541 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, Crex24, Gatehub, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Coinroom, HBUS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, Korbit, BCEX, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, BitForex, Kraken, Coinhub, Koineks, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Cryptomate, Huobi, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, C-CEX, ZB.COM, FCoin, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, ABCC, YoBit, C2CX, Indodax, CoinEx, BTC Markets, EXX, OKEx, Bibox, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinbase Pro, Binance, LBank, CoinEgg, Coinut, RightBTC, Coinone, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Ovis, CoinBene, Exmo, OKCoin International, Poloniex, Bitsane, Exrates and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

