Ethos 1-Day Volume Tops $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.04354928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.