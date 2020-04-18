Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 204,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,717,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

