Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,157 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $1,581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $71.74. 1,517,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,474. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

